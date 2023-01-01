Genevieve Trainor, a professional actor and PR and marketing expert, chats with a range of entertainment industry experts from around the world who share "insider insights" that demystify the industry and help with the economic development of our communities. On the last Friday of every month, Dr. James Wysong, Dean of Arts and Design at SFCC, and Milton Reiss, Co-Chair of the Film Department at SFCC, discuss everything from how culture impacts film and vice versa to their love of the sci-fi genre.

email - cinemascope@ksfr.org

