8/1/2025 with Film and Television Writer and Director Megan Griffiths and Writer and Producer Eliza Flug

Year of the Fox is led by Sarah Jeffery, Jane Adams, Jake Weber, Lexi Simonsen, and Balthazar Getty and directed by Megan (Eden, The Night Stalker). The drama follows a teenager navigating privilege and predation in 1990s Aspen’s elite party scene amidst her adoptive parents’ bitter divorce. Tying directly to our current moment, the film is drawn from Flug’s own upbringing in Aspen, where she crossed paths with the likes of Jeffrey Epstein, who served as the inspiration for the character Balthazar Getty plays. Its nationwide digital release is August 19, 2025 on Amazon and Apple.

Learn more about the film on Instagram and TikTok: @yearofthefoxfilm

Megan’s built a successful writing and directing career from her home base in Seattle. She’s directed shows for HBO, EPIX, TNT, Hulu, USA, Fox and Netflix and served as the producing director for season two of Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. In addition to Year of the Fox, her other recent feature films include Duplass Brothers Productions’ I’ll Show You Mine, starring Poorna Jagannathan and Casey Thomas Brown.

Also based in Seattle, Eliza is in post for Shelter (Nick Nolte, Oliver Masucci and Jacqueline Bissette), for which she serves as a producer. Some of her previous credits include East of the Mountains (Tom Skerritt, Mira Sorvino) and Sadie (Melanie Lynskey, Tony Hale, Sophia Mitri Schloss).