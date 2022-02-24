Criminal Justice

-
That 911 call to report a stolen vehicle, would lead to a helicopter pursuit, followed shortly by an on-foot pursuit by officers, and eventually end in an officer-involved shooting that occurred on February 1st.
-
The eight people who participated in the “restorative justice program” rather than face time in jail for the roles in toppling the Plaza obelisk or skirmishing with police during a rally in 2020 have completed more than 320 hours of community service and were required to pay a total of over $15,000