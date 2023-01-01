Rob Hochschild’s professional radio career began in the late 1980s, when he worked as a news reporter at WCIB on Cape Cod. But his obsession with radio—and music—goes back to his childhood near Philadelphia, when he listened to everything from Sixers games to soul music on Philly’s AM and FM dials.

He hosted a jazz show as a student at UMass/Amherst (WMUA) and after graduating, worked in the news departments at WKVA (a country station in Lewiston, PA) and, later, at Boston’s two NPR news stations, WGBH and WBUR.

While working at Boston’s Berklee College of Music—first in communications and later as a member of the liberal arts faculty—Rob launched a few podcasts featuring mostly interviews with musicians. He returned to spinning music at Boston’s WUMB, hosting both an eclectic Sunday morning show and an interview show.

He moved to Santa Fe in April 2023 and is thrilled to be contributing to KSFR’s innovative mix of music offerings.

email: rob@ksfr.org