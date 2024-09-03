Arts & Culture

-
When accomplished opera and classical vocalist John Tiranno was offered the chance to return to the world of conducting, he jumped at the chance.
-
-
Eleven indigenous filmmakers, including nine from New Mexico, converge on the Santa Fe Community College camnpus for a free three-week workshop with faculty from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.
-
Singer-songwriter Max Gomez reminisces about beginning his music career in Taos as he prepares to play Santa Fe Plaza for the first time in about a decade.
-
Joshua Haberman discusses the history of the Santa Fe Desert Chorale, how he recruits his singers, and how the Desert Chorale is different from other nationally known choral groups
-
Frederick Prescott, a nationally known metal sculptor discusses how he started his craft and his life story.
-
The audio storytelling behind episode 3 of Monumental, and the mythmaking that shapes identity
-
Indigenous Foundation host Tara Gatewood interviews Gary Farmer, Juliana Brown Eyes, Katherine Paul "KP" (Black Belt Eagle Scout) and Amanda Erickson (Film maker, director) at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe, August 19, 2023
-
Tazbah McCullah (KSFR General Manager) and Eric Davis (KSFR Content Director) sit down with several artists, staff, and vendors at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts during the Santa Fe Indian Market, August 19th 2023.
-
Swing Soleil (Charlie Freeman, Pat Longmire, & Hillary Schact) and Embudo Valley Boys (Tom Seibel & Ted Seeley) perform live in the KSFR studios for our Spring Fund Drive on Acoustic Explorations.
-
An exhibition detailing life for Japanese-American in WW II internment camps will be on display through the end of the year.
-
Visitors to this year’s Balloon Fiesta will now have an easier time getting out of the park