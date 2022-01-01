Eric Davis

Eric has had a diverse background in radio and entertainment marketing. His radio broadcast experience includes: Program Director for Temple University's radio station, WTDR in the 80's and later working at Philadelphia stations, WYSP, WMGK, WPEN and WEGX.

Eric was on-air talent in Santa Fe for 12 years, with shows on KBAC - 98.1 Radio Free Santa Fe; 107.5 Outlaw Country; KVSF, 101.5 The Voice of Santa Fe; and here at KSFR.

He has a BA in communications from Temple University and an MFA in Fine Arts - Creative Writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts.

