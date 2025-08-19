© 2025
2025 Santa Fe Indian Market Interview with Patsy Phillips

KSFR | By Eric Davis,
Samantha Daitz
Published August 19, 2025 at 4:10 PM MDT
KSFR Content Director Eric Davis and News Intern Samantha Daitz interview MoCNA Director Patsy Phillips
KSFR Content Director Eric Davis and News Intern Samantha Daitz interview Museum of Contemporary Native Arts Director Patsy Phillips
Eric Davis
Eric has a diverse background in radio and entertainment marketing. His radio experience began in Philadelphia, where he grew up, and includes: Program Director for Temple University's radio station, WTDR in the 80's, show host on WRTI, and later working at Philadelphia commercial stations, WYSP, WMGK, WPEN, and WEGX. Eric was air talent in Santa Fe for almost 12 years, with shows on KBAC - 98.1 Radio Free Santa Fe; 107.5 Outlaw Country; KVSF, 101.5 The Voice of Santa Fe; and here at KSFR 101.1 Santa Fe Public Radio. He has a BA in Communications - Radio/TV/Film from Temple University and an MFA in Fine Arts - Creative Writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts.
Samantha Daitz
Samantha Daitz is a summer intern at KSFR and is soon to begin her senior year at New Mexico State University where she is pursuing a BA in Journalism and Media Studies with a minor in International Relations. She developed a strong interest for broadcast journalism at NMSU where she reports for the live, award-winning, student-produced news broadcast, News22.
