One-Time Donation

Monthly Sustaining Donation

Or send a check or money order to: KSFR Radio 6401 S. Richards Ave - Santa Fe, NM - 87508

Santa Fe Community College Foundation is a public charity as described in Code Sections 501(c)(3) and 509(a)(2); Employer Identification Number 85-0311615. Contributions are fully tax-deductible to the amount allowed by law. For tax purposes, please note that no goods or services were received in exchange for this donation.