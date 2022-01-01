Governance
The KSFR-FM license is held by the Santa Fe Community College whose Governing Board members are listed here.
The station is managed by the Northern New Mexico Radio Foundation
Meetings
All of the Northern New Mexico Radio Foundation's quarterly meetings (including committee meetings) are open to the public and held at 9:30 am on the 3rd Saturday of January - April - July - October.
Until further notice, meetings are held virtually through ZOOM. Submit your name and email address and we will send you a link to attend.
