© 2025
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2025 Santa Fe Indian Market Interview with Jay Chun-Chieh Lai

KSFR | By Eric Davis
Published August 19, 2025 at 2:45 PM MDT
KSFR Content Director Eric Davis and News Intern Samantha Daitz interview Associate Curator, National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, Jay Chun-Chieh Lai (at left) at the 2025 Santa Fe Indian Market.

KSFR Content Director Eric Davis interviews Associate Curator, National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts Jay Chun-Chieh Lai at the 2025 Santa Fe Indian Market.
Arts & Culture
Eric Davis
Eric has a diverse background in radio and entertainment marketing. His radio experience began in Philadelphia, where he grew up, and includes: Program Director for Temple University's radio station, WTDR in the 80's, show host on WRTI, and later working at Philadelphia commercial stations, WYSP, WMGK, WPEN, and WEGX. Eric was air talent in Santa Fe for almost 12 years, with shows on KBAC - 98.1 Radio Free Santa Fe; 107.5 Outlaw Country; KVSF, 101.5 The Voice of Santa Fe; and here at KSFR 101.1 Santa Fe Public Radio. He has a BA in Communications - Radio/TV/Film from Temple University and an MFA in Fine Arts - Creative Writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts.
See stories by Eric Davis