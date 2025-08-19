2025 Santa Fe Indian Market Interview with Maggie Thompson

Eric has a diverse background in radio and entertainment marketing. His radio experience began in Philadelphia, where he grew up, and includes: Program Director for Temple University's radio station, WTDR in the 80's, show host on WRTI, and later working at Philadelphia commercial stations, WYSP, WMGK, WPEN, and WEGX. Eric was air talent in Santa Fe for almost 12 years, with shows on KBAC - 98.1 Radio Free Santa Fe; 107.5 Outlaw Country; KVSF, 101.5 The Voice of Santa Fe; and here at KSFR 101.1 Santa Fe Public Radio. He has a BA in Communications - Radio/TV/Film from Temple University and an MFA in Fine Arts - Creative Writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts.
Samantha Daitz is a summer intern at KSFR and is soon to begin her senior year at New Mexico State University where she is pursuing a BA in Journalism and Media Studies with a minor in International Relations. She developed a strong interest for broadcast journalism at NMSU where she reports for the live, award-winning, student-produced news broadcast, News22.