Hochschild Signs Off the Air

I’ll take a moment now to say that today is my last as the News Reporter for KSFR.

It has been an honor to serve in this role for the past year, bringing the local news to you.

Thank you for your trust and support during these tumultuous times in our region and nation – times when the news may not always be welcome but certainly is needed.

I also want to thank my fellow KSFR staff members and the crackerjack TEAM of volunteer news reporters including Marion Cox, Mary Lou Cooper, Jim Werbel, Samantha Daitz, and Dennis Carroll. It’s been a pleasure to work with each of them.

You, dear listeners, are passionate, radio-loving people who value being informed, and I’m confident you’ll continue to tune in to KSFR and visit our website to hear those stories.

As someone who still considers himself a newcomer to the Santa Fe area, I feel very fortunate in this role, learning about our city and state, and bringing you the most compelling stories I discover.

From early reports about Bishop Lodge’s wastewater to the marathon legislative session to my last piece today, about a Tesuque artist, it’s been fascinating for me, and I trust, informative for you.

While I am leaving this role, my heart will always be in public radio and in delivering content that educates and enriches audiences.

Please keep generously supporting this radio station, especially now that federal funding is on the wane. Ensure that KSFR continues to be a vital source of great locally produced music and information shows for this community.

Keep the faith, people, and keep listening. As always, thank you.

