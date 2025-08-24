NM Museum Director Makes Forbes List

A New Mexico business woman has just made the Forbes 50 over 50 list, which is an assemblage of successful women over the age of 50 who have created lasting impact through their work.

Patsy Phillips, was originally born in Oklahoma, but made New Mexico her home 18 years ago when she left the Smithsonian to direct the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts.

Last week, Phillips was recognized on the Forbes 50 over 50 list, among the likes of women such as Julie Andrews and Halle Berry.

Phillips began her career in what some might consider late in life. She enrolled to college for the first time

at 30 years old at Southern Methodist University, before eventually attending Harvard and Johns Hopkins.

“I remember when I was in undergrad in my early 30’s and I studied anthropology. My friends were like ‘what are you going to do with anthropology?’ My friends were already working attorneys. I didn’t know [what I was going to do ], but I knew I loved cultural anthropology. Ultimately, it led me to where I am today. I always say to find what you’re passionate about or what you really enjoy. Don’t let the norms of society redirect you.“

Now Phillips is the only Native American person to sit on the boards of major international museum organizations like the American Allegiance of Museums and the International Council of Museums.

She’s running the museum with the foremost contemporary collection of Indigenous art in the country.

Patsy Phillips wants to remind people to follow their passions, and is a great example.that it is never too late to follow your dreams.

The Museum of Contemporary Native Art is opening an exciting new exhibit next week during the Indian market, centering Taiwanese artists. The exhibit will open next Friday.