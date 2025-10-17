10/17/25 with Matt Page

Matt Page is an Actor, Writer and Director best known for creating the martial arts comedy web series "Enter The Dojo" and starring as the lead character Master Ken. His videos have received over 300 million views on YouTube. He has performed the Master Ken LIVE! comedy show across the U.S.A., Canada, Scotland, England, Wales, Germany, The Netherlands and Australia. Page has also appeared in feature films including “Kill Me Again”, “The Stress Is Killing Me”, "The Paper Tigers", "Sicario", "Shotcaller", "Maze Runner 2: Scorch Trials" and "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot". His television appearances include “Big Sky” (ABC), "Messiah” and ”Chambers" (Netflix),"Night Shift" (NBC) and "Breaking Bad" (AMC). In 2023 Page wrote, directed and starred in the feature length action/thriller "Cop vs. Killer".