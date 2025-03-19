Bill Would Make 'Dreamers' Eligible for Police Work

When Democratic Senator Cindy Nava introduced Senate Bill 364 in a floor session on March 13, she began by telling her family story.

Nava moved from Mexico to the United States in 1996.

In 2012, she and her siblings received legal protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA protocols.

The so-called “dreamers” became eligible for work authorization and renewable legal status in the U.S.

In some states, such non-U.S. citizens were able to become police officers.

But here in New Mexico, due to what Nava called “outdated restrictions,” the opportunity to bolster local police departments with legal residents hasn’t happened, and her brother, who wanted to be a police officer here, found himself in limbo.

“ Under current law, only U.S. citizens can be allowed to become law enforcement officers in the state of New Mexico," Nava said.

"Sadly, my brother Eric left New Mexico and found a police department that recognizes the value that he could bring to this vital workforce and public service.”

The senator’s brother is now a police cadet near Chicago.

With such a heavy focus on public safety in this 60-day session, Nava and other senators argued that passing this legislation can help address shortages in many police departments.

One example, according to Nava, is Albuquerque, which she said has budget for 1,200 officers but only 885 on staff.

One of the bill’s many co-sponsors is Rio Rancho Republican Senator Craig Brandt.

In an interview in his office yesterday, Brandt explained his support.

“ We've had a shortage of police officers in our state for a very long time," Brandt said.

"When people have followed the process and are here legally and have a legal right to work, why not let them become police officers? To me it was a no brainer.

"It's common sense. The hang-up that most of my colleagues on my side of aisle got was DACA. The courts are saying that they have a legal right to stay in America. That's good enough for me.”

Nava said that passage of the bill would make more than 50,000 New Mexicans eligible to apply for law enforcement work.

Applicants would have to meet all other standards required of officers, including education, experience, and character, among others, she said.

With time in the session running out, SB-364 awaits scheduling for a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.

