NM U.S. Attorney Steps Down

New Mexico’s U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez, who resigned last week, was one of 20 U.S. attorneys asked to step down by the Trump Administration as it continues its transition.

He was nominated to the position by Joe Biden in 2022 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate later that year.

During a recent interview with PBS’s New Mexico in Focus, Uballez explained his approach to working as US Attorney for the state.

“ We don't win when we convict the most people, or we achieve the biggest sentences," Uballez told NMiF executive producer Jeff Proctor.

"We win when the community is safer. If a conviction or a sentence will help that, then we do that. We have to always keep our mind on that goal.”

Uballez launched the district’s first Federal Reentry Program to help people successfully reintegrate into the community after incarceration.

Uballez also worked to increase support for Tribal communities and modernized the U.S. Attorney’s Office by moving from paper files to a digital system.

He told reporters after his resignation that the ongoing investigation into the Albuquerque Police Department DWI scandal will continue in his absence.

Former First Assistant U.S. Attorney Holland S. Kastrin will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney until a successor is nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

