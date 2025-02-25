House Crime Package Survives Committee

Despite criticisms from some public commenters and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, House Bill 8 earned a “do pass” on Wednesday.

Bill sponsor, Rep. Christine Chandler kicked off the committee meeting by breaking down the six bills comprising HB-8.

Its measures would increase the penalties for shooting threats, fentanyl trafficking, and repeat auto theft offenses. It would also outlaw the use of devices that convert firearms into automatic weapons.

But the committee spent most of its time dissecting a criminal competency bill, HB-4, featuring several updates to prior-year versions of the bill that failed to make it to the finish line.

Several opponents said the package of bills isn’t tough enough on criminals while forensic psychologist Bronwyn Neeser said it “blatantly disregarded” the challenging work of evaluators who must deem whether or not people charged with crimes are sufficiently competent to face those charges.

Speaking on behalf of the Public Safety Coalition, Monet Silva said her 11-member organizations feel the measures take the wrong approach to keeping communities safe.

“ New Mexicans deserve root cause solutions, not worn out, ineffective, tough on crime policies," said Silva.

"Policymakers should prioritize preventative measures to address public safety and homelessness, including investments in education, healthcare, housing, rather than investments in incarceration and punishment.”

Senate Judiciary Chair Joseph Cervantes, in a supporting statement, acknowledged the criticisms but said HB-8 was one laudable component of a legislature-wide approach.

“ We're not even at the midpoint of this session," Cervantes said.

"We're still having bills introduced. We've got a number of. bills that relate to public safety and crime in this committee that are still coming up. We're just getting warmed up.”

Among the public commenters supporting the omnibus package were representatives from the New Mexico State Police, the New Mexico Nursing Association, and the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.

After surviving the House chamber and the Senate Judiciary, HB-8 next heads to the Senate for a full session vote.

