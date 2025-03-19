ACLU Files Complaint on ICE Arrests of 48

The New Mexico ACLU has issued a complaint calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to investigate and release information about the recent immigration arrests of 48 people.

The ACLU and advocacy groups yesterday held a press conference at the state capitol to explain why they submitted the formal complaint.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on March 12 that they had arrested 48 people in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Roswell.

According to the ICE press release 20 of the apprehended people have been arrested or convicted of serious criminal offenses; others for immigration violations.

According to the ACLU, ICE hasn’t disclosed identities, whereabouts, detention facilities, or whether the NM residents have access to legal counsel.

Senior staff attorney at ACLU of New Mexico, Rebecca Sheff, called it a “serious human rights violation.”

“ What we're seeing is a significant escalation," Sheff said.

"We're seeing a government that is actively seeking to spread terror within our immigrant communities and weaponizing authorities in ways that are truly unprecedented to carry out this inhuman agenda. So the urgency of the moment is very clear and it's really up to us to make sure that we're meeting it. “

Sheff and others at yesterday’s Roundhouse announcement pleaded for state lawmakers to pass two bills that address immigrant safety.

Senate Bill 250 and House Bill 9 both aim to, among other things, ensure no local or state resources are used in federal immigration enforcement.

Sheff called on lawmakers to step up.

"We're really urging the New Mexico legislature to recognize the urgency of the moment and to meet the call of the moment by protecting our communities through passing HB 9 and getting new Mexican state and local government out of the business of immigration to detention," Sheff said.

House Bill 9 is nearing the finish line, with an impending Senate Judiciary Committee hearing ahead.

ICE officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

