In Wake of Las Cruces Shooting, Chief Criticizes Legislature

Las Cruces Police released video footage and 9-1-1 emergency calls yesterday depicting chilling scenes of people running in panic as gunfire erupted in a park Friday night at the site of an unauthorized car show.

One of the video recordings, taken by a bystander and shown by Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story at Tuesday’s news conference, captures a blue Mustang doing donuts in a parking lot just before shots ring out and people scatter.

Authorities said the shooting at Young Park followed an altercation between two groups during a gathering of about 200 people.

Story showed police body camera footage of the chaotic scene and of officers helping gunshot victims.

Some of the wounded were bystanders who were not involved in the dispute between the two groups.

Four people are facing murder charges, including three teenagers. The police chief said more arrests and charges are possible.

Chief Story said yesterday he was disappointed that the legislature didn’t get more done at this year’s session to help prevent violence such as what occurred over the weekend in Las Cruces.

“ Police chiefs from across the state have been screaming from the rooftops about a very serious juvenile violent crime problem that we have in New Mexico," Story said.

"We have given example after example, after example of brutal acts committed by kids. Most of the time those kids have a history of violence, like in this case. "DAs across New Mexico have been sounding the alarm on juvenile crime, yet nothing meaningful was accomplished at our last legislative session to address these dire concerns.

"And we're not talking about locking up every kid that makes a mistake, but we cannot be on the other end of the spectrum where there are unlimited chances."

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Saturday that lawmakers should expect a special session to address crime.

Those facing apparent first-degree murder charges in the Las Cruces shooting are 20-year old Tomas Rivas, who is also facing charges in Texas, along with two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old.

Prosecutors said they want to charge them as adults.

The three teenagers killed in the incident were 16, 18, and 19 years old. The wounded ranged in age from 16 to 36.

Adapted from an Associated Press report.