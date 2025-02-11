ERPO Gun Measure Heads to House Floor

The House Judiciary Committee worked some weekend hours to keep the momentum going on proposals designed to make New Mexico a safer state.

Lawmakers voted to “do pass” on one measure that would increase penalties for shooting threats, and another that ads incrementally more punitive sentences for repeat offenders of car theft.

House Judiciary will hear more bills this week, relating to criminal competency and fentanyl tracking.

One bill that has survived two committee hearings is HB-12, which proposes some amendments to a law passed in 2020 designed to prevent a person in crisis from accessing firearms.

Bill sponsor Christine Chandler told the committee that, if the proposed changes to the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act (known as ERPO for short) pass, the law would make more clear the reporting process and would eliminate a 48-hour period allowed for people reported to be in crisis, to relinquish their weapons.

Among the public commenters weighing in during the hearing with endorsements for the bill was New Mexico State Police deputy chief Carolyn Huynh.

“ This is a preventative tool for law enforcement with the goal of assisting the individual and providing resources and ensuring the crisis is addressed," said Huynh.

"As chairperson for the ERPO task force, these amendments align with the request made by this task force and will allow officers to effectively keep our community safe.”

Among the opposing arguments to the so-called “Red Flag Law” were a claim that not all police approve the changes and that the reporting system makes it too easy for people to create unnecessary chaos for others.

One of the commenters who argued against was Larry Sontag, of the New Mexico Business Coalition.

“ We oppose this bill because it deprives people of their rights and personal property, which would be subjected to invasive searches, based solely on one party's assessment that they might commit a crime in the future,” said Sontag.

The proposed changes to ERPO in HB-12 next head to the House floor.

