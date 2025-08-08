Director Michelle Tomlinson

Originally from New Mexico, Michelle Tomlinson is an award-winning Actress with a long list of IMDb credits.

A recipient of the bronze Best Director & Best Web/TV Pilot Award for the Palm City Film Festival for her Directing work in "Deeply Superficial," she loves working behind and in front of the camera.

Tomlinson was first inspired by a conversation with former Governor James Mountain of San Ildefonso Pueblo about language being a living thing that can die and lead to catastrophic events for Native American cultures. That conversation started the journey that has become the documentary, "Edge." "Edge" has been shot in and around the Pueblos and at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in New Mexico, with Lori Bowen producing.

Tomlinson is the Casting Director for the groundbreaking Narrative Podcast "Frijoles y Arroz" for creator James Charleston, and she is directing the Documentary, "Rise of the Millennial", with partner Kimberly Amato.

Tomlinson recently Directed the deep emotional drama that addresses sexual assault, "Redemption" for creator James Charleston. "Redemption" was shot via Zoom during the pandemic in 2020.

