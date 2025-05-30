05/30/2025 with Actress Merritt Glover

From this experience, Glover learned that her talent in performance could become the pursuit of a lifetime, and her career. Merritt begged her parents to travel to L.A. soon after 'Silent Tongue' wrapped, but they agreed it wasn't the right time for a family move. From that moment forward, Merritt took part in anything that had to do with acting. She vigorously sought out classes, community theatre, high school theatre, independent films, and eventually a college degree in Performing Arts. After graduating college as magna cum laude, Merritt went to Portland, Oregon to try on a different market in acting.

With many successes in community and professional theatre (including one of her favorite roles, The Wicked Witch of the West), Merritt spent three years away from her home state. When asked what brought her back to New Mexico, Merritt states with a grin: "The pilot of 'Breaking Bad'....I was watching it in Portland and going, what the hell are you doing Merritt?! This is HUGE and it's going on right in your backyard! I knew I had to make it back to New Mexico to try and become a part of this incredible show in some way. They were revolutionizing television, and I had just moved away."

Shortly after seeing the pilot, Glover moved back to Albuquerque, New Mexico to start her pursuit of a film career in addition to her theatrical career. Two years later, Merritt booked her first SAG speaking role on the popular series: 'In Plain Sight,' as Sheila. Soon to follow was another role on the well received show: 'Longmire'. Then, after around twenty auditions for 'Breaking Bad,' as well as a two year stint as Skylar's (Anna Gunn's) stand-in, Merritt got the call: she had finally booked a role on the series that brought her back to New Mexico. With over 38 theatrical credits, and 37+ film and television credits under her belt now, Merritt will keep going until, as she says: "I am too old and crazy to get hired."

