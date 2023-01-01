Nazneen Akhtar Rahim is a British American actor. Originally from London, Nazneen studied Law at the University of Westminster, graduating with honors, following which she practiced human rights law. She has worked at a humanitarian assistance charity, obtaining a certificate in Disaster Management and is fluent in Urdu and Hindi.

She plays the character Kaz Osmani in the narrative podcast 'Frijoles y Arroz', a comedy bringing attention to women’s rights following the Me Too movement. She enjoys working in the film and television industry in New Mexico, as well as taking part in theatre, and played Miss Watts in the Adobe Theater's production of the play 'The Women', directed by James Cady, and played Irene Adler in Musical Theater Southwest's production of ‘Sherlock Holmes In a Scandal in Bohemia’.

Nazneen is an entertainment journalist and hosted the radio show Cinema Scope on KSFR Santa Fe Public Radio ksfr.org. Prior to that she wrote for New Mexico Film News nmfilmnews.com, focusing on the local independent movie scene. She served as an advisory board member of the New Mexico Film Foundation nmfilmfoundation.org which provides actors, filmmakers and screenwriters support through various programs.

She was an Executive producer on OffSet Web Series, a fun mockumentary style show made in New Mexico, that looks at a day in the life of different fictional characters. Nazneen loves motherhood and traveling, in particular taking road trips across the state with her family!

Represented by Carissa Mitchell of Mitchell & Associates Talent www.mitchelltalent.com

Follow on Facebook @nazneen.akhtarrahim Twitter and Instagram @nazneen_A_rahim