6/27/2025 'The Licked Hand' - Jason Martinez and Levi Gordo

Jason Martinez -

A seasoned producer of independent films and TV shows, Jason shows the utmost professionalism on set, whilst at the same time ensuring that cast and crew is well cared for. He is known for Millennium Bugs, The Unexpecteds, Rebel Without a Crew: The Series and the TV show Southern Hospitality. He has worked in New Mexico and around the USA.

Levi Gordon -

Levi Gordon's passion for film has driven him to forge his own path in the industry. He independently studied screenwriting and producing, which laid the foundation for his creative endeavors. Gordon's dedication culminated in the thought-provoking short film "The Hard R", which he wrote and executive-produced. The film delves into the complex issue of cultural appropriation, showcasing Gordon's ability to tackle relevant social themes through the medium of storytelling. Building on the success of his short film, Gordon has recently made significant strides by writing and collaborating on multiple feature-length screenplays, "Unwritten", "Iniquitous" and "Retreat of the Heart". These projects demonstrate Gordon's versatility as a writer and his commitment to bringing diverse narratives to the screen. With a keen eye for crafting compelling stories and a willingness to explore challenging subjects, Levi Gordon is emerging as a promising talent in the film industry. As he continues to develop his voice and collaborate with other creatives, audiences can anticipate thought-provoking and entertaining works from this rising screenwriter.

