Genevieve Trainor

A professional actor for more than a decade, Genevieve also has 13-plus years in PR and marketing. She's conducted market insights research for more than 3,000 “real people,” which is approximately 15,000 hours of studying and trying to understand the human journey.

Stemming from this experience combination, she started hosting live and on-camera interviews, interviewing executives from Netflix, ABC, and many more industry leaders. In January 2022, she was asked to do a few episodes of Cinema Scope, and the rest is history.

She's a New Mexico Actors Showcase finalist (finals pending) and an award-winning writer for her analysis of visual communication in public relations.