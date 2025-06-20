06/20/2025 Midnight Shanghai

Guest Bios:

Max Gail - 2 time Emmy winner, Max Gail has over 50 years of acting experience, working on shows such as Barney Miller and General Hospital, as well as many films. He will play the character James Cannon in Midnight Shanghai.

Hal Haixu Liu - An up and coming director whose film Beyond the Curtain won critical acclaim at the Santa Fe Film Festival. He is a graduate of the NYU Tisch School of the Arts film school.

Mini, Michelle Ng - Born and raised in Singapore, Mini already had a career in film and TV before moving to LA to pursue her career. She is an actress, producer and stunt woman and plays the assassin Mei Xian.

Laura Marie Segura - Laura is a New Mexican and wears many different hats in film industry, from editing to producing and here she is the UPM and contributed to the script writing too.

Pang Thao - Pang is an actress based in Florida and will play the character Miss Wong, an entrepreneur and bathhouse keeper who is known as the 'Keeper of the Souls' in the film.

Ricky Lee - Ricky Lee is a seasoned producer and actor based in New Mexico. With a deep love for westerns and storytelling, he brings authenticity to all his work. Midnight Shanghai is his most personal film to date, blending heritage, grit and cinematic ambition.