06/13/2025 with Cactus Club

Producer, Elizabeth Marrs

Liz has been acting and telling stories since being cast as a child clown for a brief stint with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum Baily Circus. After college she moved from the stage to the classroom, becoming a college professor teaching art history. Since leaving academia she has appeared in many theater productions in Albuquerque and non-union films and commercials in

New Mexico and Utah. Working as a producer for Cactus club has been a pleasure and she looks forward to seeing the series go into production in the next year. Currently, Liz in post- production for a documentary feature, “Liz and Nancy.”

Actor, Vic Browder -

At a young age, Vic Browder came to the realization that he wanted a life in the performing arts. A dynamic, bold, truthfully courageous and dedicated actor, Browder is known for for Sicario, Waco, The Magnificent Seven, Godless, Succession and over 100 other film and TV projects. He's worked with Liam Neeson, Ethan Hawke, Idris Elba, Peter Sarsgaard, David Strathairn, Michael Shannon and Cuba Gooding.

Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, he was poor and sometimes homeless while his mother struggled to keep her six children safe and healthy. It was his early introduction to local theatre that gave him a place to escape the drugs, crime and poverty that surrounded his youth. The creative arts became his sanctuary for self expression and emotional support.

His passion led to college at Southern Utah University and the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City, Utah and then to Florida State University's Asolo Conservatory in Sarasota for his MFA.

WIth his Masters Degree, Browder headed back to the Southwest and eventually landed in Albuquerque. After a while Browder felt constrained by limited opportunities for actors so he planned a move to Chicago for their flourishing theatre community. Luckily, he met a few New Mexico folks that talked him into staying for the film opportunities that were about to explode.

In 2007 Browder became a founding member of the professional "Mother Road Theatre Company" where he acts, directs, designs, builds and produces some of the best theatre in the Southwest.

After establishing himself as a respected and sought after talent in small black box venues in Albuquerque, he expanded into acting on camera. Through the the "Duke City Shootout" and the New Mexico "48-Hour Film Festival," Browder has been featured in dozens of short films helping young filmmakers tell their story. Browder lives to share the gift of story which can be a powerful tool to those that need to hear it.

New Mexico has provided a great support group including his wife Julia, his agent Carissa Mitchell, the awesome cast of characters with the "Mother Road Theatre Company" and a handful of close friends.

Browder prides himself on being an accomplished acting teacher and director. When not in production for "Mother Road Theatre Company" or on a film set, he does private coaching, audition taping and classes through the New Mexico Actors Co-op.

Actor, Colin Jones -

Colin has been a working actor in NM for just over 20 years. He received his BA in Theatre Arts from NMSU, and went on to a Masters in Acting Training Program at Northern Illinois University with Kathryn Gately from The Neighborhood Playhouse in NYC. Colin has appeared in many Films and TV Series. Most notably as Damon in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Colin is a proud dad and Citizen of Albuquerque.

Director, Michelle Tomlinson -

Originally from New Mexico, Michelle Tomlinson is an award-winning Actress with a long list of IMDb credits.

A recipient of the bronze Best Director & Best Web/TV Pilot Award for the Palm City Film Festival for her Directing work in "Deeply Superficial," she loves working behind and in front of the camera.

Tomlinson was first inspired by a conversation with former Governor James Mountain of San Ildefonso Pueblo about language being a living thing that can die and lead to catastrophic events for Native American cultures. That conversation started the journey that has become the documentary, "Edge." "Edge" has been shot in and around the Pueblos and at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in New Mexico, with Lori Bowen producing.

Tomlinson is the Casting Director for the groundbreaking Narrative Podcast "Frijoles y Arroz" for creator James Charleston, and she is directing the Documentary, "Rise of the Millennial", with partner Kimberly Amato.

Tomlinson recently Directed the deep emotional drama that addresses sexual assault, "Redemption" for creator James Charleston. "Redemption" was shot via Zoom during the pandemic in 2020.

Actress, Kelsey Landon -

Kelsey Landon is an award winning, seasoned SAG-Aftra & Actors's Equity Actress who splits her time between LA & Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has appeared on Days of Our Lives, HBO, Lifetime, Netflix, Discovery ID, Prime, NBC & Peacock. Kelsey has been working in the industry for the last decade as a film actress, respected acting teacher, writer, director & producer and has starred on Broadway and Regional Theatre. Kelsey is a powerhouse actress with a grounded, versatile style. When she's not on set, Kelsey loves writing and traveling with her family.

