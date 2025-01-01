Kira Sipler

Kira is an award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director with a diverse background in theatre, film, and business. Raised in New Mexico, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her from Albuquerque High School to a BA in Fine Arts from the University of New Mexico. She brings a unique blend of creative vision and business acumen to her work.

Kira's experience spans both the creative and operational sides of the industry. She honed her business skills in the fast-paced tech world and as a successful entrepreneur before transitioning to film.

She joined Albuquerque Film & Music eXperience (AFMX) in 2020 as its Volunteer Coordinator, then as Director of Operations where she oversaw projects ranging from drive-in movies to virtual and live festivals. Prior to this, she revamped operations for the Seattle Film Summit as Volunteer and Logistics Director, resulting in sold-out events and reaching over 40,000 participants.

Through her production company, Jouska Road Productions, Kira works as a screenwriter, assistant director, producer, and director in both Seattle and Albuquerque. Her producing credits include the viral short films "Period" (8+ million views) and "Jameson" (3.5+ million views), in which she also served as assistant director. Her own screenplay, "The Autumn Waltz," garnered numerous film festival awards, including a Best Writer nomination, and is available on Amazon Prime. In 2022, she was one of ten writers selected for the Inaugural New Mexico Film Office New Voices program, presented by Stowe Story Labs, out of 200 entries.

