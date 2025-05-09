05/09/2025 with Steve Graham

In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor is speaking with New Mexico Film Office Director Steve Graham about the long-awaited return of the New Mexico Film and Media Conference, which takes place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, and will focus on filmmakers, crew, businesses and industry leaders coming together to collaborate and discuss the future of film and television in New Mexico. They're also talking about the elephants in the room, including the slow industry and the proposed tariffs, and what new opportunities are also bubbling up as a result.

For more information on the New Mexico Film and Media Conference, visit: https://nmfilm.com/conference