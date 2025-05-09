© 2025
Cinema Scope with Genevieve
CinemaScope

05/09/2025 with Steve Graham

Published May 9, 2025 at 4:30 PM MDT

NM Film Office Director Steve Graham -- Update on the industry, the awaited return of the annual Film and Media Conference and Steve's thoughts on new opportunities

In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor is speaking with New Mexico Film Office Director Steve Graham about the long-awaited return of the New Mexico Film and Media Conference, which takes place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, and will focus on filmmakers, crew, businesses and industry leaders coming together to collaborate and discuss the future of film and television in New Mexico. They're also talking about the elephants in the room, including the slow industry and the proposed tariffs, and what new opportunities are also bubbling up as a result.

For more information on the New Mexico Film and Media Conference, visit: https://nmfilm.com/conference

