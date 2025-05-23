05/23/2025 with Stew Lyons

In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor is speaking with two-time Emmy Award-winning Co-Executive Producer, Line Producer, Director, Writer and Production Executive Stew Lyons. This is Stew’s second time on the show.

With the current retraction in the industry, Genevieve is speaking to Stew about his thoughts on how producers can best pitch and position themselves to work on projects, as well as trends in producing and line producing.

Stew’s experience includes TV series and pilots with Netflix, Sony Pictures Television, Warner Brothers, Amazon, Starz, Apple, HBO, FX, AMC and three broadcast networks.

He’s also a production consultant with years of experience in detailed production analysis, schedules and/or budgets for nearly 350 television pilots for television broadcast, cable and streaming services.

He has credits on over 600 episodes of television, including 34 series and 29 pilots (21 ordered to series). One hundred of these episodes were shot in New Mexico. His most recent projects include The Cleaning Lady; Roswell, New Mexico; Snowfall; Better Call Saul; and Matlock.

Stew worked on the pilot and every episode of Breaking Bad, for which he received two Emmys and additional awards from the Directors Guild of America and Producers Guild of America, plus two Peabody Awards and a Golden Globe.

He was also an adjunct professor teaching line producing at the graduate level at DePaul University and has guest lectured at universities all over the world.