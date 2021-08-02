NM Politics: House Majority Leader Resigns + We're One Step Closer to Alcohol Delivery

In this week's update on the happenings of New Mexico's political world, Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to talk about the recent resignation of House Majority Leader Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton amid a damning corruption investigation.

Plus, the two update everyone on what’s holding up alcohol deliveries as New Mexico’s Licensing and Regulation Department tries to clear up some ambiguities in the recently passed law. We’re crossing our fingers something happens soon…

***

And an update since this recording: NM House Democrats have named House Whip Doreen Gallegos as acting majority leader.

Read Andy Lyman’s reporting here.

Bryce Dix can be reached on Twitter @brycemdix and Andy Lyman @Anjreu