New Mexico State Legislature

-
The New Mexico House has passed a bill to change the way non-occupied residential properties are assessed.The bill would maintain the maximum property…
-
The New Mexico Senate has passed a bill banning life sentences without parole for juvenile first-degree murder offenders.Dubbed the Second Chance bill,…
-
The New Mexico House has passed the Indian Family Protection Act. The bill is designed to keep Native American children in the state foster system with…
-
The New Mexico State Senate has approved the bill to increase starting teachers’ pay in the state.The bill (SB1), which has been highly touted by Governor…
-
The State House Appropriations and Finance Committee has presented its proposed budget for the upcoming year.It was quickly passed by the full House…
-
A bill introduced Monday in the State Senate would require all film set personnel who handle firearms in New Mexico to undergo firearm training. The bill…
-
A bill that would allow New Mexico voters to recall state elected officials has narrowly been approved in a House Committee. The bill passed the House…
-
Lawmakers on the state and local level want a study to investigate the feasibility of bringing a state-level public utility to New Mexico. It could lead…
-
The New Mexico Senate Education Committee has approved increasing the minimum starting salaries for teachers in the state. The bill would increase the…
-
The House Education Committee unanimously approved three bills on Monday to address New Mexico’s public teacher shortage. The committee approved changes…