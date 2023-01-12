The Last Word
Thursdays 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Email: thelastword@ksfr.org
For people who read, for people who write, for people who want to publish, or for people who are just curious…What do writers think? What do writers really do? Find out – listen to THE LAST WORD: Conversations with Writers every Thursday at 6 pm with host, Carly Newfeld.
Carly recently won the "Book In Hand Award" from the New Mexico Book Association.
-
01/13/2022 with Ingrid Newkirk, Co-Founder and President of PETA, author of "250 Vital Things Your Cat Wants You To Know"Attention animal advocates: Today’s interview is with the president of PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals) Ingrid Newkirk. Ingrid’s new book is especially for cat guardians and written from a cat’s point of view: 250 Vital Things Your Cat Wants You To Know is filled with excellent and sometimes surprising tidbits, plus essential life-saving tips and information. In 23 minutes we touch on health and sickness, communication between cats and humans, and how to recognize a feline emergency. Ingrid writes and speaks with humor, compassion, and lots of experience. There’s a quiz and lots of resources at the end of the book. PETA.org
-
01/06/2022 with Joe Saul-Sehy and Emily Guy Birken, authors of Stacked: Your Super-Serious Guide to Modern Money ManagementStart off the New Year with a quick health check-up of our finances with Stacking Benjamins podcaster Joe Saul-Sehy and colleague Emily Guy Birken. Their new book, Stacked: Your Super-Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, is fun and easy to read for everyone, millionaires or college students alike. We discuss insurance, smart investing, and against all past financial advice: why emotions can actually be helpful when dealing with our money! Published by Avery (Penguin) www.stackingbenjamins.com