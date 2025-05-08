05/08/2025 with Joanne Fay Brown
We begin with a personal glimpse into our country’s past during the McCarthy era with gifted poet and writing guide Joanne Fay Brown. Growing up as a child of activist parents was not always easy for Joanne, her first poetry collection, Independence Day, reveals her struggles to forge independence from her idealistic parents as they fought intimidation and struggles of their own. Today, Joanne offers sought-after support and inspiration for women recovering from breast cancer through her writing workshops.
Find her and Independence Day at Main Street Rag Publications, through our local bookstores and joannebrown.com