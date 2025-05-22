5/22/2025 with Cynthia Rose

A journey today into visionary fiction, a genre rarely covered in this show yet perhaps essential during these uncertain times. I’m joined by Cynthia Rose with her debut novel Emerging Resonance a story set 200 years in the future that brings hope to our hearts and reminds us to stay the course through our own wanderings and wonderings. We ask is there such a thing as conscious evolution and if so, what can we do to contribute to that evolution, especially when despair tries to swallow us? Available locally at The Ark Bookstore and directly from Cynthia Rose at emergingresonance.com