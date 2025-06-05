06/05/2025 with David Edgerley Gates
Twenty-three minutes fly by with prolific Santa Fe author, columnist, “sleuthsayer,” and Russian scholar who worked in former Cold War intelligence in West Berlin, David Edgerley Gates. Recently described as a “one-man Google,” we attempt to cover the last 100 years through glimpses into the wartime theater, the focussed intent of the arts, and what might-or might not-be hidden in our current times.
His newest blog, The Decoder’s Notebook, publishes twice a week with links on his website, davidedgerleygates.com and gatesd.substack.com