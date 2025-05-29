05/29/2025 with Robert Wolf
A delightful 23 minutes with Robert Wolf, former playwright, Chicago Tribune feature writer and co-founder of Free River Press and long-time Santa Fe children’s author Bonnie Larson to celebrate the launching of Coyotes and Stars: Stories from The American Southwest. With essays from more than 50 local and loved townspeople, villagers and esteemed “characters,” Coyotes and Stars forms a landscape of our ancient, enchanted region. Meet Robert, Bonnie and many others at Santa Fe’s main library on Washington Ave. Friday, May 30th at 4:30
More information at freerivierpress.org