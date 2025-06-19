06/19/2025 with Mariah Blake

Today’s guest discusses a critical topic pushed into the background as increasingly dramatic headlines grab our attention. Respected investigative journalist Mariah Blake joins me with her new book, They Poisoned The World: Life and Death in The Age of Forever Chemicals. Think this doesn’t affect you? Almost every living creature on earth now has dangerous forever chemicals in their bloodstream, meaning in your brain, lungs and vital organs and those of your children. How did they get there and how can we stop them forms the arc of this interview and Mariah’s eminently readable book, set in a small town in New York State, with history-and damage-too close for comfort right here in New Mexico. Mariah Blake will be reading and answering questions next Thursday, June 26th, 6:00 pm at Collected Works on Galisteo St.