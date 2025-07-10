7/10/2025 with Marcia Butler

My guest today is a former professional oboist, documentary filmmaker and interior designer who’s added “acclaimed memoirist” to her accomplishments. “Dear Virginia, Wait for Me” is Marcia Butler’s third novel set in Queens and Manhattan, a sweet read of a tale that is at once whimsical, tightly plotted and cleanly crafted. You’ll fall in love with Peppa, worry about her a bit, cringe about her home life, and nod along with Ivan and his eccentric pal. Meet Marcia at the downtown library this Saturday, July 12th at 3:00, much more at marciabutler.com