The Last Word

05/01/2025 with Wayne Lee

Published May 1, 2025 at 5:30 PM MDT

Award-winning poet Wayne Lee returns to the KSFR studios with his sixth collection of poetry, Dining on Salt: Four Seasons of Septets. His most personal and poignant volume yet, Wayne committed to a year of writing a 7-line poem each day. Not long into his writing discipline his beloved wife Alice, who had lived for 20 years with a rare neurological disease, took her own life. An intimate interview, as silent as radio allows, touched by Wayne’s quiet readings, an episode for all of us who have lost a loved one. Or who simply love.

