-
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and three of the four Councilors elected in November were sworn into office Thursday during a ceremony at the Community…
-
The Santa Fe city council voted Wednesday to relax financial reporting requirements in city elections. The councilors voted unanimously to raise to $500…
-
In KSFR's last installment of conversations with the candidates for Santa Fe’s mayoral seat, reporter Taylor Velazquez sat down with incumbent Santa Fe…
-
Continuing with KSFR's ongoing conversations with Santa Fe mayoral candidates, reporter Taylor Velazquez sat down with candidate JoAnne Vigil Coopler to…
-
Some good news! The number of water users in Santa Fe has increased but usage has surprisingly declined, according to the city’s top water official.…
-
Darryl Lorenzo Wellington is a man of many letters – he’s a playwright, an accomplished journalist, an essayist and most recently, pending expected City…
-
A month after New Mexico’s official legalization of recreational cannabis, concerns are mounting over how local police departments will adapt to this…
-
The Santa Fe City Council is nearing a vote on a resolution by Councilor Renee Villarreal to withdraw from the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities.…
-
The city of Santa Fe is ending employment for dozens of workers hired as temporary employees as it finalizes its budget for the next fiscal year that…