Santa Fe Cuts The Ribbon On The Renovated Depot

Officials gathered Thursday morning at the Railyard for the ribbon cutting on the renovated Santa Fe Train Depot.

The building, first constructed in 1909 underwent a two-year, $1.6 million renovation project on both the interior and exterior to restore the building so it looks much like it did over a century ago.

Mayor Alan Webber says it’s another example of some great construction projects that have been and are taking place around Santa Fe.

“We are cutting ribbons all over town,” he said. “We opened the Vladem (Contemporary Museum), we opened the Teen Center, now the Depot, soon the (Regional) Airport (terminal renovation). Very shortly the (New Mexico) School for the Arts will be finishing their dorms for their students. The activity is really remarkable and I think it tells you that the city is paying attention to the basics. We’re getting important things done that make life better in the city of Santa Fe.”

Kevin Meerschaert / KSFR-FM People get ready to get on the Rail Runner on Thursday next to the newly renovated Santa Fe Depot.

Prior to the renovation the Depot was in disrepair, so much so it was nearly demolished.

Facilities Division Director Sam Burnett says it has been a labor of love to bring the depot back to its former glory.

He says an assessment was made back in 2009 and to provide recommendations for its stabilization but nothing was done until 2017, when work on renovations began.

It was quickly realized that the building was in such bad shape it would need comprehensive design work and historic renovation of the entire facility.