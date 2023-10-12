Santa Fe Launches Web Map To Track Housing Developments

The City of Santa Fe has a new webpage to help residents and developers track new housing construction projects in the city. About 5,000 residential units are currently moving through the development process.

The interactive Residential Pipeline Map was created by the Planning and Land Use Department’s Planning Division.

Mayor Alan Webber says it will benefit residents who want to track new affordable and workforce housing projects.

“I hear it pretty much every day from employers, from the school district, from people in the hospitality industry as well as from residents who want to find a place to live or have their kids and grandkids have a place to live in the city and agree with the basic idea that if you work in Santa Fe you should be able to live in Santa Fe,” he said. “The best way to make that happen is to share information.”

The map tracks residential development at four stages: Under Review, Approved, Under Construction, and Completed. The public can access information on the number of dwelling units and affordability mix at the project, council district, and city-wide levels.

The map displays small to large-scale projects, from 4-lot subdivisions of single-family homes to 200+ unit multifamily developments.

The Planning Division also coordinated with the Office of Affordable Housing to ensure data on the affordability mix was included in the map.

The City began tracking new housing development projects in 2017

The interactive Residential Pipeline Map will undergo periodic updates reflecting development progress through the stages of review, approval, construction, and completion.