State Senator Nancy Rodriguez wants to see a big increase in the amount of funding allocated for New Mexico’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Rodriguez…
After sixty years of being a staple on Cerrillos Road, The Lamplighter Inn is closing its doors to make way for new affordable housing and shelter for…
Next week, Santa Fe Residents will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Mayor. The big-ticket issues on a lot of people’s minds? Policing and…
With just under a month left until election day, Santa Fe’s mayoral candidates met on Tuesday night to prove themselves the best pick to tackle the city’s…
In KSFR's last installment of conversations with the candidates for Santa Fe’s mayoral seat, reporter Taylor Velazquez sat down with incumbent Santa Fe…
Continuing with KSFR's ongoing conversations with Santa Fe mayoral candidates, reporter Taylor Velazquez sat down with candidate JoAnne Vigil Coopler to…
It’s an election year and the fight for the mayoral seat is gearing up. August 24th is the filing deadline for nomination petitions for privately funded…