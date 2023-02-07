2023 Legislature

-
A bill centering on development and implementation and follow-up involving child care plans is on to its next committee after passing unanimously on Monday
The future sale of certain style of firearms and ammunition is one set closer to being banned in New Mexico
On the first day of the Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's Return to Office mandate, several state employees rallied at the Capitol for the opportunity to continue to telework
The New Mexico Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee voted to table SB99 that would have repealed the state ban on rent controls.
On January 31st, the Senate Conservation Committee passed Senate Bill 9 to create funds for conservation efforts.
The Meat Inspection Act would authorize the New Mexico Livestock Board to conduct its own inspections.
Members of several immigrant rights groups and advocates held a rally Monday at the State Capitol.
Known as the "Yes Means Yes" Bill it would require schools and public colleges and universities to establish Affirmative Consent education programs.
The House Education Committee has given a "do pass" recommendation for the bill to extend school instructional hours in New Mexico schools.
Known as Glory's Law, the bill would prohibit denying transplants based on a physical or mental illness.
A bill has been introduced in the state legislature to begin to Division of Creative Industries.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and bipartisan party leaders discuss legislation to fight crime in New Mexico.