City of Santa Fe To Update General Plan

The City of Santa Fe’s Planning and Land Use Department has issued a request for proposals or RFP to update the City’s General Plan.

The General Plan is a comprehensive document that sets the City of Santa Fe’s official policies guiding the long-range planning of physical growth, community development, and public services, as well as the City’s goals for equity, inclusion, sustainability, affordability, and mobility.

Mayor Alan Webber says the General Plan is intended to capture the City’s vision of Santa Fe’s future and guide advancement of the community.

“It’s a comprehensive plan, land use but more and it has not been significantly updated since 1999,” he said. “So what we’re doing now is announcing the release of an RFP to hire a consultant to work with our land use planning team and our land use department to update and refresh the general plan.”

Webber says it will take a couple of years considering how comprehensive the study is going to be.

He says the update will include robust community conversations around topics like growth planning and management, as well as other topics that are identified for inclusion in the plan. The Planning and Land Use Department is also working on a phased process to update the City’s Land Development Code (LDC) with community input, and the General Plan will guide the administration of the new LDC when it is finalized.

The deadline for proposal submissions is Tuesday, November 28th.