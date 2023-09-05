The 99th Zozobra Burns Away The Gloom

A large crowd again filled Ft. Marcy on Friday for the 99th burning of Zozobra.

This year’s theme continued a commemoration of the 2000’s with Zozobra representing Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter series with magic wand in hand and wearing a black robe.

Among the crowd who came for the yearly Santa Fe tradition were Jeff and Thersa Romero. Both are Santa Fe natives who say they’ve been attending Zozobra as long as they can remember kids and now attend with their grandchildren.

Jeff Romero says it’s a great tradition.

“I’ve been coming since I was a little kid, fact is my dad used to play at these events,” he said. “(It’s) my Santa Fe, very traditional. (You) burn your worries away, love to people watch. I see a lot of people but now there’s a lot of kids.”

Kevin Meerschaert / KSFR-FM The large crowd filled Ft. Marcy Park for Friday's Zozobra.

While Zozobra is an event to burn away the gloom it is also the biggest fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe to raise funds for their philanthropy projects for children.

Kiwanis International President Burt West thanked the crowd for their support.

“Because of you. Kiwanis can put smiles on children’s faces,” he said. “Thank you, Santa Fe and all of Kiwains locally for providing the opportunity for us to serve children throughout the world. Because of you we get to do what we do. So thank you very much and let’s continue to put a smile on a child’s face by burning him down.”

With the 99th Zozobra in the books, focus will now turn to the big centennial celebration in 2024.

On Saturday, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe kicked off Zozobra's Centennial with a ceremonial torch-lighting to represent the flame that burns in the hearts of those who love and support the tradition.

The torch will now begin its journey throughout the State of New Mexico, carried by those who love and uphold Zozobra to inspire New Mexicans to hold onto their culture and traditions.