Pride Flag On The Santa Fe Plaza Vandalized

City officials and human rights activists are expressing outrage at the defacing of a Progressive Pride Flag that was placed on the Santa Fe Plaza by the city in celebration of Pride Month.

The graffiti was discovered Monday. Vandals drew a cross over the flag with the words “Jesus Saves” written inside the cross in chalk.

Human Right Alliance Executive Director Kevin Bowen says there appears to be a troubling pattern developing in Santa Fe.

“We have other reports of other issues happening, he said. “The distribution of some awful of racist, anti-semitic material in some neighborhoods and also some issues that possibly have some relation to something that happened with county employees and staff. While these incidents are perhaps isolated in Santa Fe, I don’t feel comfortable saying that there won’t be more of them.”

Kevin Meerschaert / KSFR-FM The Pride Flag which is next to the band stand was cleaned up by Tuesday morning.

In a statement released by the city, Mayor Alan Webber said Pride was a joyful celebration of community and justice for all, and was a celebration that showed Santa Fe at its best. He said In contrast this is a cowardly act of bias and bigotry that all of us should condemn.

Councilor Signe Lindell said she was saddened to see religion used to justify defacing the temporary pride flag on the plaza. She added such intolerance reminds us all of why that young person contemplating suicide needs public symbols of their acceptance in our community.