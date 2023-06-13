Pride Month Commemorated in Santa Fe

City officials and others gathered in front of Santa Fe City Hall on Monday to raise the Pride Flag and commemorate Pride Month.

The flag raising came on the 9th anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

It also comes at a time the LGBTQ+ has been under attack with laws being passed around the country against transgender citizens.

Mayor Alan Webber says such laws will not be coming to Santa Fe and all will be welcome.

“That means that today we are not only reading a proclamation and raising a flag it means we are recommitting ourselves to Santa Fe being a place where everyone is welcome and everyone is safe and everyone is respected and we will take care of each other and we don’t do anything to hurt, harm or cast aspersions on anyone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” he said.

Several events are planned for June in Santa Fe including The Pride Parade beginning at 10:30 on Saturday, June 24th that begins at the Lany building parking lot and ends at the Plaza.

Other events include the City hosting a free bowling night for queer teens and families on Thursday, June 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Alley Santa Fe.

A comedy night on Friday, June 16th at The Scottish Rite Temple and Pride Movie Night featuring a screening of A Run For More June 20th from 6 to 8 pm at The Velvet Crown.