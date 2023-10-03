Santa Fe Names Interim City Clerk

The city of Santa Fe has appointed Assistant City Clerk Geralyn Cardenas to the position of interim City Clerk as the search begins to name someone fulltime to the post.

She replaces Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic who stepped down last week. She is moving to state offices to become Communications Director for the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Mayor Alan Webber appointed Cardenas during a Special Governing Body meeting on Monday. City Councilors unanimously approved the move.

Webber thanked Cardenas for taking the job with a city election just around the corner.

“It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of responsibility. She’s been filling the assistant role and knows the ropes and is a great person to take on this chore, but it is a chore,” he said. “Before we vote thank you for being open to taking this on. It’s a lot of work and we are really grateful to you for doing it.”

Cardenas has been with the Clerk’s office for 16 years. City Manager John Blair says the city is reviewing the job description for city clerk in case it needs to be updated. The job will then be posted publicly and on the city’s webpage.